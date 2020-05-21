Coronavirus latest as no new deaths reported in Gwent again
- No new deaths from coronavirus in Gwent have been reported by Public Health Wales in the last 24 hours - but there were 11 confirmed new cases of the disease.
- The Office for National Statistics reported on Tuesday that the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Gwent is 430 - 170 higher than the figure published by Public Health Wales.
- The latter's figures do not reflect the ONS data - but the number of deaths reported for Gwent by Public Health Wales yesterday(260) remains unchanged.
- We will post the latest coronavirus updates here as they break.
