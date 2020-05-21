South Wales Argus
Coronavirus latest as no new deaths reported in Gwent again

By Dan Barnes

Last updated:

    No new deaths from coronavirus in Gwent have been reported by Public Health Wales in the last 24 hours - but there were 11 confirmed new cases of the disease.
  • The Office for National Statistics reported on Tuesday that the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Gwent is 430 - 170 higher than the figure published by Public Health Wales.
  • The latter's figures do not reflect the ONS data - but the number of deaths reported for Gwent by Public Health Wales yesterday(260) remains unchanged.
  • We will post the latest coronavirus updates here as they break.