A DRINK-DRIVER who was jailed earlier this year after being caught at the wheel while nearly four times over the limit is back behind bars.
Amir Ali Khan, 26, of Medway Court, Bettws, Newport, was stopped in a Volkswagen Golf by police in his own street on May 16.
The defendant was jailed for 16 weeks at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court and banned from driving for five years and 56 days.
Khan pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-drive limit last week.
He had 87 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Khan also admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after his release from prison.
The court he had a “flagrant disregard for court orders” and the case was “aggravated by the defendant's record of previous offending.”
