A NEWPORT man who failed to appear at court is the subject of a police warrant.
Gwent Police are re-appealing for information to find 22-year-old Sheldon Lewis from Newport.
A warrant was issued after Mr Lewis failed to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on January 29 after having been charged with breaching a court order.
Mr Lewis is white, of a slim build, with short dark hair.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 2000070638 or you can send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.