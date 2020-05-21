A SHOPLIFTING duo went on a crime spree after they continually targeted the same supermarket to steal spirits.
Michael Abdullah, 41, and Hayley Bridgewater, 32, both of Goldcliff Court, Southville, Cwmbran, took more than £900 in booze from Caerphilly’s Asda store.
The pair admitted three counts of theft between April 19 and May 16.
Abdullah was jailed for 20 weeks after Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard how his case was “aggravated by the defendant's record of previous offending”.
He also pleaded guilty to being in breach of a suspended jail sentence.
That was imposed for stealing alcohol from Tesco in Caerphilly, two counts of assault by beating, shoplifting frozen food from Asda in Cwmbran and stealing clothes from TK Maxx on Cardiff’s Newport Road.
Bridgewater was sentenced to an 18-month community order which includes a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Abdullah was ordered to pay a £122 surcharge and Bridgewater £95.