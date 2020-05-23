THESE are the streets in Newport with the most crime reported so far this year.

Figures from Data.Police.UK reveal that Kingsway in Newport is a hotspot for crime.

Of the 84 crimes reported on Kingsway, 34 were classed as shoplifting. 

The data also reveals that the most reported crime in Newport as a whole was categorised as violence and sexual offences, with 1,460 such incidents.

Here are the top ten streets and roads with the most crime reported so far this year (January to March, 2020)

1. On or near Kingsway

Crimes reported: 84

Shoplifting: 34

Anti-social behaviour: 25

Public order: 11

Violence and sexual offences: 7

Bicycle theft: 2

Other theft: 2

Criminal damage and arson: 1

Drugs: 1

Other crime: 1

2. On or near Cardiff Road

Crimes reported: 80

Public order: 19

Violence and sexual offences: 18

Anti-social behaviour: 13

Drugs: 12

Shoplifting: 6

Criminal damage and arson: 4

Other crime: 3

Vehicle crime: 2

Bicycle theft: 2

Robbery: 1

3. On or near East Usk Road

Crimes reported: 41

Anti-social behaviour: 15

Drugs: 10

Violence and sexual offences: 7

Other crime: 2

Public order: 2

Other theft: 2

Bicycle theft: 1

Burglary: 1

Possession of weapons: 1

What is a public order offence and anti-social behaviour?

4. On or near Central Avenue

Crimes reported: 39

Shoplifting: 16

Anti-social behaviour: 11

Other theft: 5

Vehicle crime: 2

Violence and sexual offences: 2

Public Order: 2

Bicycle theft: 1

5. On or near Corporation Road

Crime reported: 36

Violence and sexual offences: 14

Anti-social behaviour: 7

Public order: 6

Burglary: 3

Drugs: 2

Vehicle crime 2

Other crime: 1

Other theft: 1

(Icons are not where crime occurred exactly, but generic longtitutde/latitude markers used by police when reporting crimes.)

6. On or near Cambrian Road

Crimes reported: 33

Violence and sexual offences: 20

Other theft: 5

Public Order: 4

Theft from the person: 2

Burglary: 1

Drugs: 1

7. On or near Badminton Road

Crimes reported: 33

Anti-social behaviour: 17

Violence and sexual offences: 10

Public order: 3

Other crime: 3

The top ten most reported crimes

8. On or near Talbot Lane

Crimes reported: 30

Shoplifting: 19

Anti-social behaviour: 5

Public order: 4

Bicycle theft: 1

Other crime: 1

9. On or near Upper Dock Street

Crimes reported: 29

Anti-social behaviour: 11

Public order: 8

Violence and sexual offences: 7

Criminal damage and arson: 1

Theft person: 1

Robbery: 1

10. On or near George Street

Crimes reported: 27

Violence and sexual offences: 9

Anti-social behaviour: 7

Public order:  3

Vehicle crime: 2

Other theft: 2

Criminal damage and arson: 1

Drugs: 1

Theft from the person: 1

Other crime: 1