THERE has been no new deaths reported in Gwent from the coronavirus for two consecutive days.

This is the first time this has happened since figures began to be published by Public Health Wales.

There are 40 new cases of Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area - a jump on yesterday's rise of 11.

There were 205 testing episodes for yesterday's figures, compared to 155 for today's.

Monmouthshire has seen 24 new cases of the disease - out of 52 testing episodes - which is the second highest new cases total across Wales, behind Rhondda Cynon Taf (29).

There are six new cases in Caerphilly, five in Blaenau Gwent, four in Newport and one in Torfaen.

Since the outbreak began, 260 people have died after contracting Covid-19 in Gwent.

However, the true number of people who have died in Gwent from the coronavirus is higher.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that the death toll is 170 more than reported by Public Health Wales.

Click here to see the true death toll and why it is higher than PHW's total.

Across Wales, nine more people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

There are also 166 new cases in the country, with the biggest rise in the Cwm Taf region (47), which covers Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

READ MORE:

It comes as the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales had reported the Welsh Government to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) over delays to testing in care homes.

NHS Wales chief executive Dr Andrew Goodall today said there is a need to recognise how quickly Wales had to respond to "a once-in-a-century global pandemic" and not least that the respond has been based on scientific advice.

"It is important to reflect that we have tried to ensure that care homes and the care sector have always been part of our thinking," he said.

There have been calls for the health and social care sectors to be part of a single approach in Wales, and closer collaboration is a key part of the 'A Healthier Wales' blueprint for the future.

Alluding to this, Dr Goodall said it is clear there are "a lot of lessons we can learn" from the response to coronavirus.