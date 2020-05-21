A THUG kept nearly 50 police officers at bay for 12 hours during a dramatic armed siege after he had “smashed” up his terrified parents’ home.

Curtis Green, 21, of Melbourne Way, Newport, hurled slates and held shards of glass and threatened to slash himself during the tense stand-off in the city.

Firearms officers, members of the public protection team with dogs and a police negotiator were called after he climbed onto his parents’ porch roof.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the incident was triggered after Green caused £1,000 of damage to their house to windows, mirrors and a Samsung TV.

MORE NEWS

​Suzanne Payne, prosecuting, said that on March 27: “The police were called and his father begged officers to take him away as he couldn’t take any more.

Police at the scene of the siege

“The defendant’s mother was hiding in the downstairs toilet such was her fear of her son.”

Three days later on March 30, Cardiff Crown Court heard, Green returned to their home and his mum let him in.

Mrs Payne said: “He started drinking and left the house to purchase more alcohol. At 10.30pm, when his father returned home, he left and asked him for a lift, but he refused.

MORE NEWS

“The defendant then climbed in the roof of the porch and threw a tile which damaged the windscreen of his father’s car.

“He then started shouting obscenities and throwing slates at the police officers who had arrived.”

The prosecutor added: “One of the slates struck an officer in the leg, causing him pain.

“A firearms team were deployed. The defendant headbutted a pane of glass, injuring his face and head.

“He held pieces of glass and was threatening to self-harm and he had taken a cocktail of crack cocaine, base and alcohol.

“Both his parents were terrified of him.”

Judge Nicola Jones heard how 49 police officers attended the siege which lasted from 10.30pm on March 30 until 10.40am the next day on Melbourne Way.

Green admitted affray, assaulting an emergency worker and two counts of criminal damage.

He has 18 previous convictions for 33 offences, including assaulting police officers, possessing amphetamine with intent to supply and battery.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said: “The defendant’s recollection of what happened is somewhat blurred.

“He caused a lot of damage and is very sorry and remorseful to his parents for that.

“He is also aware he kept the police up all night.”

Mr Williams added that his client had feared being recalled to prison over a breach and told the court: “It was in one way a cry for help. The real risk was to himself rather than others.”

Judge Jones told Green: “You left your parents terrified and extremely distressed.

"As a result of this stand-off, 49 police officers attended, including a firearms team and a negotiator.

“This was a significant amount of police and public resources during the time of a national pandemic.”

She jailed the defendant for two years and two months and made him the subject of a three-year restraining order not to contact his parents.