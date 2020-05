19.42: The road has now re-opened.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gwent emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collison near Highfield Close, Nantybwch.

The exit ramp is closed due to the incident on the A465 Heads Of The Valleys Road Eastbound at A4048 (Tredegar Roundabout).

Gwent Police are advising drivers avoid the area but traffic is coping well.

More to follow