AN INSPIRING teacher from Abergavenny who started a campaign to get Monmouthshire’s children banging their drums in lockdown has become a fixture of Govilon’s Thursday night Clap for Carers.

David Powell, who started the initiative on Thursday, April 2, with a four-strong team of neighbours at Derwen Deg Close, had 26 residents making a noise last week in a bid to be heard two and a half miles away at Nevill Hall Hospital.

And they were heard – loud and clear.

“I run my own music tutoring business now and had a van full of drums,” said Mr Powell, “and I decided that – for the children mainly – it would be a great chance to start something which would lift spirits and get them involved.”

Bryony, Harry, Mia and David Powell, from left to right

Little did Mr Powell know that the drumming bug would catch on with the older folk too.

At 7.30pm each Thursday in lockdown, Mr Powell dons the gloves and dishes out the drums to his neighbours.

“It’s unbelievable how many seem to be joining in – and I’m getting videos sent to me from across the UK of people saying they saw our videos and it inspired them to do the same.”

It’s not every man for himself either - Mr Powell has the drummers in fine fettle two months into lockdown, with each drummer having their own part in the spectacle.

"Three weeks ago I started to think we were losing a bit of momentum,” Mr Powell added. “And then one of our neighbours further down the road – whose wife has recently died – told us how much he loved doing it.

“He comes out with his saucepan and spoon and we have a great time, and I’ve promised him a drum now!

“I moved to the area two and a half years ago and only knew a few people at the start of lockdown. Now I know the whole estate. It’s been a great chance to bond, even though we can’t get too close – of course.”

If you're in Abergavenny, listen out for Mr Powell's drum bangers on Thursday nights - you might even hear them from further afield.

You can see more about Mr Powell's work at Upbeat Music and Arts here: https://www.upbeatmusicandarts.co.uk/