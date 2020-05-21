RESIDENTS living on Cardiff Road in Newport have been enjoying "Clap for Carers" more each week thanks in no small part to a convoy of hooting trucks.
A video sent to the Argus this evening shows residents living near Tredegar Park on the road cheering and clapping as loads of Walls trucks from the nearby site at Port Road drive past, flashing their lights and beeping their horns as they go.
The spectacle has become somewhat of a lockdown ritual for the residents and drivers alike, with more and more residents coming out to join in each week.
The trucks finished up, as usual, at the Royal Gwent for a salute to the frontline NHS workers.
Watch the video here:
