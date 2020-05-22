A MAN threatened to burn down a woman’s home and “smash up” her and her mother’s car in a domestic violence case.
Rhys O’Hara, 25, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was jailed for 15 weeks, suspended for 24 months, at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.
The defendant pleaded guilty to causing harassment, the offence being committed last June.
O’Hara also admitted failing to surrender in March.
He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and complete a 24-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
O’Hara must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
