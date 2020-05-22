A GRANDMOTHER from Caerleon who was told 22 years ago she had five years to live will be celebrating her 72nd birthday on Saturday.

But, due to the coronavirus lockdown, Jenny Lyttle will be forced to spend the day in isolation - so her daughter wants people around Caerleon to help her wish her mum a happy birthday.

Claire Lyttle, 34, wants people around the town to clap, shout, sing and otherwise make a lot of noise at 2pm on May 23 to celebrate her mum's special day.

The birthday is extra special, Claire said, as her mother had been diagnosed with a neurological disease 22 years ago and told she didn't have long to live.

“Due to so many abnormalities on the brain scan they couldn’t determine if it is MS or Motor Neurone Disease,” she said.

“We were offered bereavement counselling to prepare us. She has had a heart disease since before I was born and had a few heart attacks.

(Jenny with her daughter Amanda)

MORE NEWS:

(Jenny with her daughter Claire and granddaughter)

“My father passed away of cancer in 2004 which hit us all hard, but when my daughter, the only grandchild, was born in 2007, it gave her a new lease of life to fight and carry on.

“She is always zooming around Caerleon in her electric wheelchair and will talk to everyone. Like most she has been isolating for months, so is missing the only bit of independence she had left.

“I have honestly never known anyone have so much against them yet always smiling. She is our world."