CORONAVIRUS restrictions in Wales continue to be supported by a large majority of people - and many are cautious about changes, especially to the prospect of school reopening, a survey has revealed.

According to the latest survey of hundreds of people aged 18 or over in Wales - conducted for Public Health Wales - nearly three quarters of people (73 per cent) still feel the restrictions in place in Wales to control coronavirus are about right.

And most people feel cautious about changes, with 90 per cent of those surveyed during the week ending May 17 believing it should be more than three weeks before schools reopen.

The weekly surveys are being carried out so public health experts can gauge how coronavirus and the measures being used to prevent its spread are affecting the physical, mental and social wellbeing of people in Wales.

Preferring to stay in lockdown is still most people’s preference according to the latest findings, with 59 per cent saying they would prefer to stay in lockdown until there is no chance of catching the virus.

Concern for losing someone to the disease remains consistently high with 62 per cent of people worrying ‘a lot’ about such a loss.

However, levels of infection going up a little when some restrictions are removed is acceptable to 44 per cent of people, but seen as unacceptable to a similar proportion (47 per cent) - and 45 per cent of people support non-essential workers returning to work within the next three weeks.

On using face masks, 11 per cent of those surveyed reported already using them most of the time when they go out, and 17 per cent some of time.

More than half (54 per cent) of people said that, as current restrictions are lifted, people in public places should be made to wear face masks, and and in terms of using public transport the figure rises to 84 per cent. However, only 29 per cent of people supported children having to wear face masks when they return to school.

Support for a government app that alerts you if you have been near someone that has coronavirus is strong, with 81 per cent of people surveyed saying they would find this acceptable.

“Critical to the successful easing of measures established to control the spread of coronavirus will be ensuring the public understand and support any gradual changes in restrictions," said Professor Mark Bellis, director of policy and international health at Public Health Wales.

"Campaigns to educate people about the risks to health posed by coronavirus have been very successful. As a result, these findings show how most people in Wales are still very cautious about any changes in restrictions and how those changes might increase risks to themselves and their loved ones.

“To allow for a successful transition back into a more social and productive society, people will need explanations and advice on how they can manage any risks associated with moving out of their houses.

"It is also important to ensure people understand that, as restrictions continue, they also pose an increasing threat to people’s long-term health and wellbeing.”