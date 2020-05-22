Coronavirus latest as no deaths in Gwent for two days and First Minister to give update

No coronavirus deaths in Gwent for two days and First Minister to give update
- There were no new deaths reported in Gwent from the coronavirus for two consecutive days.
- This is the first time this has happened since figures began to be published by Public Health Wales.
- There were 40 new cases of Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area announced on Thursday.
- First Minister Mark Drakeford will provide an update on the coronavirus situation in Wales at around 12.30pm.
