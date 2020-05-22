South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Coronavirus latest as no deaths in Gwent for two days and First Minister to give update

Menu

No coronavirus deaths in Gwent for two days and First Minister to give update

By Tom Moody

Last updated:

    There were no new deaths reported in Gwent from the coronavirus for two consecutive days.
  • This is the first time this has happened since figures began to be published by Public Health Wales.
  • There were 40 new cases of Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area announced on Thursday.
  • First Minister Mark Drakeford will provide an update on the coronavirus situation in Wales at around 12.30pm.