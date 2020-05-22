A DISPERSAL order has been issued at Blaencuffin Canyons after large groups from as far as Somerset and Bristol have descended there in recent weeks.

Known locally as The Canyons, the beauty spot on the border between Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen, is a picturesque spot for walkers.

But during lockdown, it has become a hotspot for lockdown flouters.

Police have had an "increased number of calls" to the Canyons regarding "large public gatherings".

This has included "groups of persons drinking alcohol," the Section 34 dispersal order says.

(Police have issued the order after receive a large volume of calls. Picture: Gwent Police.)

(The dispersal order, which is tied to a gate, says police have been called to instances of public drinking. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Now, heading into the bank holiday weekend, police have warned that anyone "breaching" the order could be fined or arrested.

The dispersal order is in place for 48 hours and gives officers the power to direct any individual or groups to leave the area.

The force posted on social media that: "There is a dispersal order in place at Blaencuffin Canyons, BG (Blaenau Gwent) and Torfaen officers are making patrols.

"Breaching this order can result in a fine and/or arrest."

(Officers will be patrolling the area over the weekend. Picture: Gwent Police.)

It comes as a spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: "The rules don’t change because it’s a bank holiday weekend.

"In Wales, all non-essential travel must still be avoided.

"Staying away from the place you live, without a reasonable excuse, remains an offence.

"Our beauty spots will still be there later."