POLICE are looking for two men who may be able to "assist officers" after a theft from a vehicle in Newport.

The theft occurred on Conway Road, between 6pm on May 3 and 9am on May 4.

Now police want to identify the two ment pictured below as they may have information which could assist officers with their investigation.

(Do you recognise this man? Picture: Gwent Police.)

If you are able to identify the individuals - snapped via CCTV - then you are asked to call 101, quoting reference number: 2000152827.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"You can also send us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter."