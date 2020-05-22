LONG-AWAITED plans for a new community centre in the Ridgeway area of Newport have been given the green light.

The more modern facility will replace an existing out of date centre on Ridgeway Hill which is described as an ‘eyesore.’

Under the plans, the existing community centre will be knocked down and replaced with the new facility which will be larger.

The new building will also be in a more central position and closer to the highway of Ridgeway Hill.

A planning report says replacing the existing ‘outdated’ centre would result in an improved facility.

“The existing community centre is considered to be an eyesore and out of place in the area which is to the detriment of the local population,” a planning report says.

“The new design is welcomed by the local councillors and would be a stark difference from the existing; however, it would be a positive change.”

Allt-yr-yn ward councillors Matthew Evans and Charles Ferris also backed the plans.

Cllr Evans said a previous planning application for the scheme was approved in 2002 but the development “sadly never happened.”

“Although disappointed this is significantly reduced in size to that application, and only marginally larger than the current building, it is desperately needed and will enhance the visual amenity of the area,” he said.

Cllr Ferris said the existing centre has “become an eyesore being well past its design life” and that the new facility would be a more “modern appropriate structure.”

The plans were approved by Newport City Council on Thursday.