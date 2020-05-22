ONE more person has died in Gwent after contracting the coronavirus.

It now means 261 people have died with confirmed Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

There are ten new cases of the disease in Gwent - out of 253 testing episodes - which is a decrease on yesterday's tally.

Yesterday, there were 40 new cases from 155 testing episodes.

There are four new cases in Torfaen, three in Caerphilly, two in Newport and one in Monmouthshire.

There are no new cases in Blaenau Gwent.

Across Wales, seven more people have died after contracting Covid-19 and there are 138 new cases.

READ MORE:

The true number of people to have died with the disease is higher, data from the Office for National Statistics reveals.

Between December 28 and May 8 (registered up to May 16), 430 people have died in Gwent with the disease mentioned on their death certificate.

This is 170 more than the 260 death toll reported by PHW as of May 19.

- Read more on that here

Today, First Minister Mark Drakeford said allowing people to see family and friends is “the most active” of the Welsh Government’s decisions as they approach the lockdown review next week.

At the daily Welsh Government press conference, Mr Drakeford said they are “focussing very much on the issue”.

"I hear from people in Wales that eight weeks into the lockdown, the thing they are now missing the most is that human contact with family and friends.

“All the opinion work that we do tells us that people in Wales are on the side of the approach we are taking in being careful and cautious and not rushing our way back into the thing that could run the risk of coronavirus rising again.