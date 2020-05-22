POLICE have called for help in searching for a man who failed to appear for a court hearing at Worcester Crown Court in relation to a number of alleged sexual offences.
The police say the man - Michael Price - may have links to Abergavenny.
Anyone with details on his whereabouts can call DS Jim Moore on 01432 347399, quoting reference 22/1033/20.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
