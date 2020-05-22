THE future of Newport's landmark Debenhams store has been secured after the business came to an agreement around its business rates with the city council.

Unlike most city centre shops, Debenhams is not covered by the new Welsh Government retail, leisure and hospitality rate relief scheme.

The Welsh Government has placed a cap on NDR relief during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning businesses with a rateable value of more than £500,000 are not eligible for relief. The Newport store has a rateable value of £510,000.

Revealing the news this afternoon, the council said it recognises the additional burden that rates places on the company during the coronavirus emergency and, while it cannot cancel the charges, it has agreed measures to help manage the payments due this year.

The rating review could reduce its liability and enable Debenhams to access the Covid-19 retail rates relief support scheme in line with other retailers. The company has also been advised to apply to the Economic Resilience Fund.

Council leader Councillor Jane Mudd and senior officers say they have had "constructive discussions" with Debenhams this week in the relation to the company’s concerns about business rates.

Mark Gifford, Debenhams chairman, said: “‘We are delighted to be able to confirm that Debenhams in Newport will reopen, and I’d like to place on record my thanks to Newport City Council for their support and constructive approach in our recent discussions.

"All retailers are facing great challenges as a result of Covid-19, but Newport is an important market for us and we look forward to welcoming our customers back to the store soon."

Cllr Mudd said: “The Covid-19 crisis has followed the recession and against a backdrop of increasing online shopping, but we know people still like to visit stores and shopping local is going to be an even more important message from now on.

“Following consultation with senior colleagues and officers, I have, therefore, agreed that we should use our powers to defer Debenhams’ business rates until later on in the year while they conclude their current rating appeal. I very much hope that this will help them during this difficult time and they will remain in Newport to serve their loyal and new customers.”

John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, said: “I am very pleased to hear our Labour council has been able to work with Debenhams and come up with a practical solution in order for them to retain the store in the city.

“Having a store of this size is critical to the footfall in that part of the city - I know today’s announcement will be welcomed by the other smaller and medium-sized traders at Friars Walk Shopping Centre.”