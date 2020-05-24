A NEWPORT-born musician who works on the West End has written and released a song for a pair of charities.
James Taylor, who attended Rougemont School, wrote We’re Unstoppable with musical theatre writers Rhiannon Neads and Sally O’Leary.
The song has been recorded in the homes of more than 40 different artists across the UK and Ireland, all of whom have been affected by the current crisis and asks for donations for mental health charities MIND UK and Pieta House Ireland.
“We wanted to write something hopeful about the power of living in the moment – a sentiment which has wider reaching meaning than for our industry alone,” he said.
Mr Taylors recent credits include: Cats (on-set musical consultant, Working Title and Universal), Yesterday (vocal coach, Working Title), Aladdin (vocal consultant, Disney), Jingle Jangle (on-set music supervisor, Netflix) and Pinocchio (music consultant, Netflix).
To donate to their JustGiving page head to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wereunstoppable