DUE TO strong winds there are restrictions on the M48 Severn Bridge.

The restrictions apply to Junction 2 at the A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and Junction 1 at the A403 (Aust).

Drivers will come off Eastbound at Junction 2 or Westbound at Junction 1, around the roundabouts and back on to cross the bridge, which is currently still open.