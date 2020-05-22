DUE TO strong winds there are restrictions on the M48 Severn Bridge.
The restrictions apply to Junction 2 at the A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and Junction 1 at the A403 (Aust).
Drivers will come off Eastbound at Junction 2 or Westbound at Junction 1, around the roundabouts and back on to cross the bridge, which is currently still open.
#M48 Bridge - Due to a risk of wind speeds increasing overnight and into tomorrow, we have now implemented and OFF and ON closure on both sides of the bridge. Please drive carefully.— The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) May 22, 2020