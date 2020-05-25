Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Given the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, your biggest shopping concern is likely where to buy toilet paper or how you can get your hands on some trendy clothing that's both comfortable and appropriate for your morning conference call. The last thing you're thinking about is what you need for summer.

But warmer months are coming—and with them, the need for things like fans, ice-cream makers, and barbeques. And while these things might not be on the top of your mind, if you don't get them now, there's a chance they could sell out by the time June rolls around. To help you prepare for summer, we've rounded up 10 of the top products you should add to your basket while you still can.

1. Our experts favourite barbeque

Credit: Weber

Imagine waiting until June to buy a new barbeque—only to find that they're all sold out and you're stuck eating boiled hot dogs. No thank you. But which grill should you get? Here at Reviewed, we've found the Weber Spirit II E-310 to be the best gas barbeque. Not only did it outperform other products on every test (from producing perfect sear marks to cooking chicken evenly), but it's also built to last so you can use it for many summers to come.

2. This powerful fan

Credit: Vornado

When it's scorching outside you need (and we do mean need) a fan. Our experts tested some of the most popular ones out there and dubbed the Vornado the best. Despite its smaller size, it had better airflow and speed than the other fans, even at a distance, so it'll keep your home cool.

3. Some lightweight loungewear

Credit: Everlane / @everythingerz

Few things have been as popular so far in 2020 as loungewear. And we expect that trend will continue into the warmer months. But when the temps get higher, a tracksuit isn't going to cut it. Instead, shop for breezy shorts like these from Everlane.

4. Garden games to stay entertained

Credit: Spikeball

If you're still trying—or being required—to stay at home this summer, you might as well make the most of it. For those of us lucky enough to be quarantined with family or flatmates in a house that has a yard, that means garden games galore.

5. A few bottles of suntan lotion

Credit: Supergoop! / Neutrogena

Sun is great. Sunburn, however, not so much. Protect yourself and your family by replenishing your suntan lotion supplies now (i.e. before you all look more like a family of lobsters than humans). Some of the most popular sunscreens based on reviews and ratings are the trendy Supergoop! lotion, NIVEA SUN Suncream Mist, and the incredibly convenient Neutrogena Beach Defense stick.

6. This quality charcoal for your barbeque

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

You're all excited for your first barbeque of the season—until you go to light up your charcoal barbeque and realize, well, you have no charcoal. To avoid that sad situation, stock up on the summertime staple now before everyone and their mother flocks to the shops to do the same.

7. An at-home ice cream maker

Credit: Cuisinart

Mark my words: Once June rolls around, ice cream making is going to become the new bread baking. And for that, well, you'll need an ice cream maker. The Cuisinart ICE30BCU is popular with reviewers because it's affordable and quick and easy to use (you can have perfectly blended ice cream or frozen yoghurt in just 25 minutes!).

8. A slip and slide for the backyard

Credit: Team Magnus

Garden games are great (see above) but you'll want to way to cool off after a rousing round of croquet. Enter everyone's favourite backyard activity: the slip 'n slide. If you have space in your garden and you think your children—and you—will want one in the months ahead, you might want to buy one now while they're still in stock since many parents will likely have the same idea once the temperatures rise.

9. Patio furniture for your outdoor space

Credit: Wayfair / Pottery Barn

You've spent all of quarantine decking out the inside of your home—now it's time to move onto the outside. And since it's likely everyone will have the same idea (after all, what else is there to do?!), shopping for patio furniture ASAP is a smart idea. Plus, since it isn't quite summer yet, you can still get great deals on things like outdoor dining sets, chaises, swings, and more.

10. A cool box

Credit: Coleman

Now that unlimited exercise, sunbathing, and picnics are allowed, chances are you can spend some of your summer in public outdoor places (provided you follow social distancing, of course!). So a cool box or cooler is going to come in handy. With a 4 and a half star rating and nearly 1,500 reviews on Amazon, the Coleman Cool Box Xtreme is a safe bet.

