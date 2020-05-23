HOUSING Minister Julie James has called on more people to seek help if they're experiencing housing issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms James made the statement amid news a new Welsh Government digital campaign to help people receive housing advice during the pandemic is now under way.

Developed with Shelter Cymru, the campaign will direct people to the Welsh Government website where they will be able to access support.

Shelter Cymru has reported that demand for their live online support and telephone helpline has more than doubled in recent weeks.

The campaign will focus on those struggling to pay rent or a mortgage, worried about eviction, getting repairs done to a rented home, struggling to find a suitable place to stay, and those self-isolating in shared accommodation.

Ms James said: "Many people are finding themselves in a situation where they are struggling to pay bills or they fear eviction for the first time - our message to them is to get help now.

"This campaign is all about making sure people know their rights and that they take advantage of the help available."

From the new digital hub you can be signposted to helpful organisations like Citizens Advice or Crisis.

John Puzey, Director at Shelter Cymru said: "We are pleased to be working with the Welsh Government to get the message out there that help is available.

"Many people in Wales are worried about their housing situation and don’t know who to turn to.

"It’s good that the Welsh Government has made it a priority to raise awareness of our service as well as other services that can help people during this crisis."

The Welsh Government guidance can be found here: gov.wales/coronavirushousingadvice.