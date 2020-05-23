A COUPLE believe time is running out for them to complete their family – after coronavirus put a stop to their imminent IVF treatment.

Stephanie Moore, 29, and Lee Wannell, 32, from Newport have spent two years going through the heartbreak of trying for a baby – and have suffered five miscarriages.

Ms Moore said: “The only words I can describe for how I’m feeling is heartbroken. We understand that it’s not any fault of the NHS as we are in a pandemic, it’s just so hard getting our dreams shattered again.”

They were eventually referred for IVF treatment, and have been told this is the only way they will be able to have a child of their own - and even then a successful conception is far from guaranteed.

“We visited the doctors and was told we would be referred for further tests, which took a further year to get referred and be seen," said Ms Moore. "I had to lose three stone and Lee had to give up smoking, which we both did.”

The couple were due to start their IVF treatment on the NHS in March, but Ms Moore, a student nurse, was forced to self-isolate after having symptoms of coronavirus just four days before it was due to start.

And once her two-week isolation period was over, the country went into lockdown and the NHS stopped offering the service as all hands turned to helping the coronavirus pandemic and the strict social distancing regulations were enforced.

MORE NEWS:

NHS fertility services in South Wales are currently operated by the Swansea Bay University Health Board - but are currently closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The health board has said, although it plans to re open the clinic, it does not yet know when. But some private centres are set to re-open in the coming weeks - and Ms Moore and Mr Wannell have decided to try the treatment at a clinic in Bath, which comes with a pricetag of several thousands of pounds.

The couple are due to get married on March 18, 2021, with all spare funds going towards the event, so a close friend, Katy Morgan, set up a fundraising page for them to help to pay for private treatment.

Ms Morgan said on the GoFundMe: “With the news that private IVF clinics are opening back up, I am looking to help raise the funds so they can have the IVF treatment done privately.

“Steph turns 30 shortly and fears that time is slowly running out. I ask you to please help where you can, no matter how small, every penny will help.

“Steph was very negative of doing the fund page but with being a student nurse, they have no way of paying for the treatment themselves and I would love to help them make their family complete and give them their chance at IVF before it’s too late.”

The link to the donation for Ms Moore and Mr Wannell’s GoFundMe page is tinyurl.com/ydfwm293