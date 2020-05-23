EVER wanted to live like royalty?
Mathern Palace, a grade one-listed house just outside of Chepstow, offers all the medieval idiosyncrasies you'd need to feel like a king or queen.
Listed at £3,000,000, the nine-bedroom property means you will also have to have the finances fit for royalty.
(The palace harks back to the 15th century. Picture: Zoopla/Moon and Co.)
(The Palace boast luscious grounds and colourful gardens. Picture: Zoopla/Moon and Co.)
Mathern Palace dates back to the 15th Century, when it was originally owned by the Bishops of Llandaff, before falling into a state of disrepair.
It survived years of neglect until in 1894, the near-ruin was bought by H Avray Tipping, a renowned architectural historian and garden designer.
Tipping rebuilt the Palace and designed and laid out its gardens.
(The kitchens have been updated by the current owners. Picture: Zoopla/Moon and Co.)
(The kitchens attempt to blend in modernity with the medieval style of the property. Picture: Zoopla/Moon and Co.)
The Palace - which housed Belgian World War I refugees in 1914 - is now used as both a family home and a wedding venue.
In total, there are ten bedrooms, nine bathrooms and five reception rooms.
(Most bedrooms come with their own bathrooms. Picture: Zoopla/Moon and Co.)
(There is also a library/dining area. Picture: Zoopla/Moon and Co.)
(One of the palace's several dining rooms. Zoopla/Moon and Co.)
(A dining table fit for a royal banquet. Zoopla/Moon and Co.)
In addition to the main house, there is a four bedroom cottage and two two bedroom cottages.
If you want to know more about the property you can contact the estate agents on: 01291 629292.
(There are two cottages in the grounds. Zoopla/Moon and Co.)
(A bedroom designed with the medieval in mind. Zoopla/Moon and Co.)
The Palace was first listed in August 2019 and according to Zoopla has an estimated running cost of £11,846 per month - £11,000 of which would be estimated mortgage repayments.
(The Palace boasts plenty of surrounding land. Picture: Zoopla/Moon and Co.)