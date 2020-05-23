EVER wanted to live like royalty?

Mathern Palace, a grade one-listed house just outside of Chepstow, offers all the medieval idiosyncrasies you'd need to feel like a king or queen.

Listed at £3,000,000, the nine-bedroom property means you will also have to have the finances fit for royalty.

(The palace harks back to the 15th century. Picture: Zoopla/Moon and Co.)

(The Palace boast luscious grounds and colourful gardens. Picture: Zoopla/Moon and Co.)

Mathern Palace dates back to the 15th Century, when it was originally owned by the Bishops of Llandaff, before falling into a state of disrepair.

It survived years of neglect until in 1894, the near-ruin was bought by H Avray Tipping, a renowned architectural historian and garden designer.

Tipping rebuilt the Palace and designed and laid out its gardens.

(The kitchens have been updated by the current owners. Picture: Zoopla/Moon and Co.)

(The kitchens attempt to blend in modernity with the medieval style of the property. Picture: Zoopla/Moon and Co.)

The Palace - which housed Belgian World War I refugees in 1914 - is now used as both a family home and a wedding venue.

In total, there are ten bedrooms, nine bathrooms and five reception rooms.

(Most bedrooms come with their own bathrooms. Picture: Zoopla/Moon and Co.)

(There is also a library/dining area. Picture: Zoopla/Moon and Co.)

(One of the palace's several dining rooms. Zoopla/Moon and Co.)

(A dining table fit for a royal banquet. Zoopla/Moon and Co.)

READ MORE:

In addition to the main house, there is a four bedroom cottage and two two bedroom cottages.

If you want to know more about the property you can contact the estate agents on: 01291 629292.

(There are two cottages in the grounds. Zoopla/Moon and Co.)

(A bedroom designed with the medieval in mind. Zoopla/Moon and Co.)

The Palace was first listed in August 2019 and according to Zoopla has an estimated running cost of £11,846 per month - £11,000 of which would be estimated mortgage repayments.

(The Palace boasts plenty of surrounding land. Picture: Zoopla/Moon and Co.)