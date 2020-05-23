A 12-YEAR-OLD swimmer from Cwmbran has been named as a water safety charity’s youngest ambassador.

Last year, Meghan Willis was one of five youngsters to be appointed to a Water Safety Squad organised by STA - a national charity dedicated to the teaching of swimming and water safety.

During her time on the Water Safety Squad, Meghan organised a sponsored relay swim with her fellow Torfaen Dolphins Performance Squad members, raising more than £1,000 for the charity.

In recognition of her work and swimming achievements - as part of the GB Para Academy squad - STA appointed Meghan as the charity’s youngest water safety ambassador and first youth water safety ambassador in its 87-year history.

Invictus Games swimmer Mike Goody paid Meghan a visit prior to lockdown to present her with her official award.

“I'm honoured to have been chosen,” said Meghan. "I think it's a good idea to have a kid as a water safety ambassador as I know what kids need to know.

"It also helps with me being a para as I understand the challenges we face.

"It was nice to be recognised for my event, it was the first one I had organised. It was a chance to learn about the STA and come together as a team."

Both Meghan and Mr Goody helped host a live Kids Water Safety Quiz on Monday, May 18, as part of STA’s International Learn to Swim Week.

"I was a bit nervous before the quiz, but it went really well," she said.

"It was a good way to share water safety with younger children and have fun.

"Now I am just trying to keep up my swimming and hope to be involved in more events like this.

"I think it's quite a good time to do things like the quiz while everyone is inside. When they are looking for things to do, they can be having fun while getting the message of what they need to know for when they can go out swimming again."