#M48 Bridge - Due to a risk of wind speeds increasing overnight and into tomorrow, we have now implemented and OFF and ON closure on both sides of the bridge. Please drive carefully.

The restrictions apply to Junction 2 at the A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and Junction 1 at the A403 (Aust).

Drivers should be aware that the bridge itself is still open, but the off and on closures remain in place due to risk of high winds.