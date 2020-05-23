DUE to continued strong winds the M48 Severn Bridge still has driving restrictions in place.
#M48 Bridge - Due to a risk of wind speeds increasing overnight and into tomorrow, we have now implemented and OFF and ON closure on both sides of the bridge. Please drive carefully.— The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) May 22, 2020
The restrictions apply to Junction 2 at the A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and Junction 1 at the A403 (Aust).
Drivers should be aware that the bridge itself is still open, but the off and on closures remain in place due to risk of high winds.
@ladybellabarlow Hi, Yes the bridge is currently open, if this changes we will update our main feed.— The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) May 23, 2020