DUE to continued strong winds the M48 Severn Bridge still has driving restrictions in place. 

The restrictions apply to Junction 2 at the A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and Junction 1 at the A403 (Aust).

Drivers should be aware that the bridge itself is still open, but the off and on closures remain in place due to risk of high winds. 

 

 

 