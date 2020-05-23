THERE have been no additional coronavirus deaths reported in Gwent in the last 24 hours.

The number of people that have died with confirmed Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has stayed the same at 261.

There are 16 new cases of the disease in Gwent, an increase on yesterday’s number of 10.

There are seven new cases in Torfaen, five in Newport, two in Caerphilly and two in Blaenau Gwent.

There are no new cases in Monmouthshire.

Across Wales, six more people have died after contracting Covid-19 and there are 185 new cases – an increase on yesterday’s tally of 138.

The true number of people to have died with the virus is higher, data from the Office for National Statistics reveals.

Between December 28 and May 8 (registered up to May 16), 430 people have died in Gwent with the disease mentioned on their death certificate.

This is 170 more than the 260-death toll reported by PHW as of May 19. You can read more on that here.