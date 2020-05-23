TODAY it has been announced that the number of mourners permitted to attend funerals, memorial services and gatherings at Gwent Crematorium and cemeteries will increase.
Partners of the Gwent Local Resilience Forum - part of a wider Government, Welsh Government and NHS strategy in response to Covid-19 - agreed to increase the number within the five local authority areas from five to 10 and will come into effect on Tuesday, May 26.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and in line with government restrictions, it is still necessary to limit the number of people in any public space and ensure necessary social distancing.
The decision follows a review of risk assessments and took into account a number of factors, including the ability to safely maintain and enforce the two-metre social distancing requirements, and the impact an increase in attendance would have on the continued health, safety, and welfare of all those attending, managing and officiating the funeral.
Partners of the Gwent Resilience Forum will keep this matter under continual review while the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact the Gwent area.