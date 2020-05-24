A DRUG trafficker made 47 trips from West Wales to Newport in just two months to buy heroin worth more than £130,000.

Aled Wyn Samuel was found to be driving to the city for pick-ups while he was under investigation by Dyfed-Powys Police.

The 50-year-old travelled from Carmarthenshire less than a day after being released from custody following his first arrest.

Samuel, of Parc Pendre, Kidwelly, near Llanelli, admitted two counts of possessing heroin with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

He was first stopped by officers in Carmarthen on May 5 with a large quantity of heroin and was released while further enquiries were carried out.

Detectives found out he was using a new car and, on Tuesday, May 19, he was stopped with just over 12g of heroin.

Investigations showed he had driven to Newport five times since he was initially arrested with the first journey taking place less than 24 hours after Samuel was released from custody.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Clatworthy, from Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Evidence indicates that Samuel has done over 40 runs to Newport, collecting approximately an ounce of heroin on each occasion.

“This is in excess of 1,000 grams, valued at £133,000.

“Excellent cross-department work has been carried out here, with a large amount of heroin seized before it made in onto the streets of Carmarthenshire.

“We will continue to be proactive and target individuals concerned in the supply of drugs.”

Samuel was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for sentencing on June 3.