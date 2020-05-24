A NEW service manned by cancer survivors has been set up to help patients with the disease combat loneliness during the coronavirus lockdown.

A number of cancer survivors, and people who have experienced cancer in their families, have registered to join the 'Tele-Friend' programme, launched by Tenovus Cancer Care.

The service will see volunteers make regular phone or video calls to those affected by cancer who may be experiencing loneliness due to having to isolate because of their condition.

One of those to offer help is Laura Morris-Lloyd, 57, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma after discovering a lump in her neck at the age of 18.

Mrs Morris-Lloyd, from Caerphilly, has spent her time fundraising for various cancer charities since her recovery – raising more than £200,000 in the process.

“I think it’s really important to have someone to speak to," she said. "I was only 18 when I was diagnosed and didn’t know anyone else with cancer, and my family didn’t know anyone either.

“It wasn’t like today where almost every family has been affected by it.

(Laura Morris-Lloyd has volunteered as a 'Tele-Friend' to support cancer patients through isolation. Picture: Laura Morris-Lloyd.)

“I would have loved to have someone to ask questions to. You had the doctor who would tell you the medical side of things, but there was no-one you could ask about the psychological side – about losing your hair for example – that had been there and experienced it.”

Jenny Gregory, 41, from Cwmbran, has been a member of Tenovus Cancer Care’s Cwmbran Sing with Us choir for seven years, having lost her mum and dad to cancer.

“My mum was diagnosed with cancer in 2009 and she died six weeks later,” she said. “I joined a Tenovus choir after that. It was amazing being around people who had been through the same thing.

“My dad was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, but this time, I had the support network of the choir.

“Tenovus had a similar call service with a doctor where my dad could just call someone to talk. When I saw this, it looked like a brilliant thing to be involved in.

(Jenny Gregory and her dad, James Gregory, who passed away from cancer last year. Picture: Jenny Gregory.)

“Obviously everyone’s experiences are different, but it makes such a difference when someone knows what you are going through. At choir, we don’t even talk about cancer, because we all already know.

“It is a frightening time for anyone affected by cancer, so it’s more important than ever to do everything we can to give hope and help people cope.

“Even just knowing someone cares or having that phone call to look forward to and having that routine is especially important for people these days.”

Rebecca Dabill, Volunteer Manager at Tenovus Cancer Care, said: “Getting a cancer diagnosis is a very worrying time for people and being away from friends and family while in isolation can increase a person’s anxiety.

“We know cancer patients need our support more than ever and we’re determined to help as many people as we can.”

You can sign up for the programme at tenovuscancercare.org.uk/how-we-can-help-you/telefriend