A ROUND-UP of recent Gwent domestic violence cases heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

BRADLEY BULLOCK, 23, of Sterndale Bennett Road, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating, using racially aggravated threatening words or behaviour and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He was also made the subject of a two-year restraining order not to contact his victim and pay a £128 victim surcharge.

GARETH WAYNE MEYRICK, 51, of Wesley Street, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted breaching a restraining order and a suspended prison sentence.

He was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

RICHARD LEE COOPER, 31, of Station Road, Abergavenny, was sentenced to a two-year community order after he admitted assault by beating and committing an offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order.

He must participate in an accredited programme for 29 days and was made subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Cooper has to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and was fined £50 and ordered to pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

JORDAN YOUNG, 21, of Park View, Bargoed, was fined £50 after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.