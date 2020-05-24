A MAN kicked and stamped on another man’s head and knocked a woman unconscious after punching her from behind in front of horrified witnesses.

Nathan Williams, 36, “lost control” when he attacked his victims in Rhymney’s High Street during the middle of the afternoon.

His brutal assaults outside Hafod Deg community centre and the town’s war memorial were captured by a bystander who filmed them on a mobile phone.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Williams had attacked Rhys Evans after he claimed he had thrown a bottle at his car.

Rhodri Jones, prosecuting, told how he then set upon Gleason Richards when she had her back to him.

He said: “One witness said she saw the defendant standing over Mr Evans and kicking him and stamping on his head.

“He held on to the railings at the cenotaph to give himself more leverage to kick and stamp on the victim’s head.

“The witness said the defendant then ran towards Miss Richards and, pulling his right arm back, hit her full force in the back of the head.

“She fell to the floor face first. She dropped like a stone. She didn’t move for about 10 seconds.

“She did get up, but she was unsteady on her feet and stumbled on.”

The court heard how the two victims did not attend hospital and there was no medical evidence to detail their injuries.

Williams, who works for his property developer wife, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offences were committed at around 3pm on Friday, February 28,

Mr Jones said the defendant had six previous convictions for 10 offences, including common assault and public disorder.

Gavin Rofer, representing Williams, said: “There had been a verbal exchange with Mr Evans and the defendant says he threw a bottle at his car.

“There was an explosion of frustration and anger and a loss of control.

“When the defendant saw the footage, he felt genuine shock and disgust that he had lost control in such a way.”

Judge Richard Twomlow told the defendant: “These were very serious assaults.

“One of your victims was kicked and stamped on his head and the other, after being punched in the head from behind, was briefly rendered unconscious.

“I accept you feel genuine remorse. With some hesitation, I am going to suspend the inevitable prison sentence.

“You have come very close indeed to being sent to prison.”

Williams, formerly of Rhymney, but now of Campbell Court, St Nicholas, Cardiff, was jailed for eight months, suspended for 12 months.

Judge Twomlow also ordered the defendant to complete 19 sessions of a thinking skills programme and 180 hours of unpaid work.

Williams was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victims.