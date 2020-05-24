FOR this week's Five of the Best, we put together some of our favourite positive stories this past week. Here they are:
The touching reasons behind this display
A roof in Newport was transformed this week and now displays an NHS and Superman logo in tribute to a late family member.
Teens make video for Mental Health Awareness Week
Imogen Watling, 13, from Caldicot came up with the idea to get her friends together to create a video to highlight Mental Health Awareness Week and let people know that it is okay not to be okay.
Mental health project brings hope to Tredegar schoolchildren
Idris Davies 3-18 School in Tredegar became the first school in Gwent to launch a tree of hope to inspire pupils to have hope during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chepstow grandmother shaves head for St David’s Hospice Care
Freida Murray was given a buzzcut instead of a birthday cake this year in support of St David’s Hospice Care.
Charity granted lease for plans to transform city site into community space
Maindee Unlimited have been granted a lease to transform land known as ‘Maindee Triangle’, situated between Chepstow Road and Livingston Place, into a pleasant location with a community garden, café, and refurbished toilets.