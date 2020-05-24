CWMBRAN-born artist Stephen McCarthy has re-released his 2006 jazz album with all profits going to NHS Charities Together.

Call Me Irresponsible was originally recorded at NuCool Studios in London and features Steve Hill on piano, Frazer Snell on bass, the late Chris Dagley on Drums, Adrian Revell on sax, and a guest appearance by Richard Niles on guitar.

It also includes two bonus tracks that did not appear on the album but were recorded during those original sessions back in January 2006.

Mr McCarthy said: “Spending so much time at home recently gave me the chance to finally go through the last few boxes that were never opened when we moved and, in one of them, I found all of the original paperwork and masters.

“We’re all trying our best to support each other during these challenging times, but one of the areas that is still under so much pressure is the NHS.

“We have so much to thank them for, so I wanted to help in some small way”.

The album can be streamed on Apple Music, iTunes or Spotify.