THE TORFAEN community has rallied behind Noddfa Church after a break-in saw thousands of pounds worth of musical instruments stolen.

The brand new equipment included keyboards and guitars, and was to be used to give local youngsters free music lessons.

After the theft, nearby residents have come together to raise the funds to replace the instruments, with some even donating old instruments or equipment.

Claire Kennedy, 34, from Blaenavon, set up a a JustGiving page to help the church recoup its losses. So far, more than £1,300 has been donated.

“Noddfa Church is a place which is close to my heart,” she said. “It’s a great place where everyone is welcome - religious or not it really doesn’t matter what your background is.

“Pastor John and his volunteers carry out an amazing duty to the community and are always thinking of others and how he can best serve them.

“When I read that the church had been burgled of musical instruments I thought it would be a nice gesture to try and help to give something back that other community members could contribute too.

“Within a day the target of £500 was hit. I was overwhelmed with the generosity.

“As it stands the JustGiving Page has now doubled its target. This just goes to show how wonderful Noddfa Church is and the dedication Pastor John shows to our little community.

“I would like to thank each and everyone who has donated.”

The fundraiser can be found at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/claire-kennedy-137

Last week's break-in was the third at the church in the last five years, and Pastor John said he was "eternally grateful and humbled" by the community's ongoing support.

“I can’t get over the whole community’s response," he said.

“We have a message of hope, love and forgiveness that we give our community. We offer that to those who stole the equipment.

“The generosity of the public will go some way in recouping our losses and installing new CCTV equipment.”

Gwent Police believe the church was broken into last Tuesday or Wednesday, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward by calling 101, quoting 2000165419, or sending a direct message to the force's Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.