A BRILLIANT guard of honour to mark the passing of a popular Monmouth man took place on Friday.

Residents lined the streets to pay their respects to Dave Williams, who worked at the town’s Waitrose store for more than 19 years, until dying with cancer aged 76 on April 30.

The family of Mr Williams, who was diagnosed with the illness in January 2020, watched on as residents on both sides of the street applauded and draped the hearse with confetti.

“It was wonderful,” said daughter Marie, “people were clapping right down to the Dixton roundabout and even in Mitchel Troy.”

The family, including Ms Williams and her brother Andy, came up with the plan after a Facebook post announcing Mr Williams’ death gained so much attention, with over 500 comments.

Most of the comments were from Waitrose customers, where Mr Williams never retired – only stopping when staff at the store told him he couldn’t return due to his vulnerability to coronavirus.

“Dad loved his job at Waitrose and being around people, especially following the death of his wife Elaine in 2017,” Ms Williams added, “he was so full of life right until the end.”

The hearse began at Earnest Heals in the town, near Waitrose, and headed through the town via Monnow Street before a private funeral.

Originally from Cwmcarvan in Monmouthshire, his devotion to the county never wavered, and his love for sport and music took him all around the county and further afield, often playing as one half of the band ‘Ruff n Ready’.

Mr Williams leaves behind his son Andy, daughter Marie, Andy’s partner Kim, and five grandchildren.

From left to right: Kim, Andy, Dave, and Marie