THIS Newport building has changed dramatically, but where is it? And what are your memories? Share your memories by emailing sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk

How the building looked in 1987

How it looks today. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Last week's Now and Then was Commercial Road in Newport.

Here's what you said:

A photo of Commercial Road from around the 1970s/1980s. Prominent is AF Thomas furnishers at 145 and 146.

In the late 1940s this was A Thomas, cycle dealers.

AF also sold some model railway items, I very much wanted an express loco but the shop didn't have the tender to go with the engine, so it was useless.

Just behind the cameraman's left shoulder is Capel Street, and on the corner was the Gem cinema - this had a notorious reputation, it was known as the Flea Pit. I never went there but I was often told that young patrons would take a small bottle of pop and, rather go to the dubious toilets and miss the film, the empty bottles were used then left for the next patrons.

Opposite was the Plaza, another run-down picture house that later became the Ladder Shop.

The Gem later became Miss Black's second hand car sales.

Past AF is the entrance to Williams Street.

Some way behind the camera was Giles the chemists - it seems that this shop was a time capsule and I heard that all the fittings had been preserved and re-built in a museum.

At one time Pill was a thriving community, then it went into decline, now there are signs of some re-generation.

Dave Woolven, Newport

The Now and Then photo this week is of Commercial Road Newport.

In the picture we can see A Thomas and Sons, who sold radios, televisions, washing machines and cookers etc.

Further back along the street there were many thriving businesses when I was a young woman in the 50’s.

Stores like Bashams, Clothiers, Giles the Chemist, Houghton’s Funeral Directors along with The Plaza Cinema, which became Handiland DIY store/The Ladder Shop.

Christopher’s sweet shop where you could get a bag of sweets for 1d (penny1/2 pence in decimal money).

The Cambrian Pub and Harley's Fish and Chip Shop.

Also along there are New Street and Potter Street.

I have fond memories of all this.

Joan Sutcliffe, St Julian’s, Newport

The Now and Then photograph in the South Wales Argus dated May 2, is York Place (off Stow Hill).

I am a lady in my eighties I attended St Woolos School as a child, York Place was almost opposite and many times I was taken down Hill Street to shop at Ford and Moores on the bottom (left hand corner).

York Place was a bit run down in my day, it has been restored beautifully. I also remember the church at the top of Hill Street.

Mrs G Cook, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran