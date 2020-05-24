THIS week we look back at Newport city centre - from its bustling shops to landmark buildings. Who can forget Wildings, BHS or Cambrian Shopping Centre? We hope our pictures bring back some fond memories.
Commercial Street, Newport, with Mothercare and BHS in the picture
Newport Leisure Centre, Riverfront and George Street Bridge
Cardiff Road and Commercial Street junction, Newport
The King's Hotel
Commercial Street in Newport
John Frost Square, Newport
Newport's Wave structure
Cambrain Shopping Centre Newport
Wildings Department Store, Newport
