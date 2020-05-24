GWENT Police have arrested a man from Monmouth after a host of alleged offences.

The police say that following reports of someone making threats to others at an address in Rolls Avenue, Monmouth at around 10.15am this morning, they attended the scene.

After an extensive search of the area, which involved officers from the local neighbourhood team and the National Police Air Service (NPAS), the police located the man near to the old Monmouth viaduct in Redbrook.

The 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage, making threats to others, possession of a firearm in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and violence to secure entry.

He is currently in police custody and no injuries were sustained by anyone during the incident.