THERE have been no additional coronavirus deaths reported in Gwent in the last 24 hours.

The number of people that have died with confirmed Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has stayed the same at 261 for the second day in succession.

There are 13 new cases of the disease in Gwent - a decrease on yesterday’s 16.

There are nine new cases in Caerphilly, and four in Newport, but none elsewhere in the region.

Across Wales, there are 140 new cases - down on 185 yesterday.

1,267 people are now thought to have died of the virus in Wales - up seven on yesterday - according to Public Health Wales, although the true number is likely to be higher.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said on Friday: “With the upcoming Spring Bank Holiday, Public Health Wales reminds the public to continue to adhere to Welsh Government’s restrictions on non-essential travel, caravan and campsites, hotels, B&Bs and holiday accommodations, as well as the limited access to our national parks.

"We also remind owners of second homes in Wales to act responsibly and to avoid traveling to these homes until restrictions have been lifted.

“Social distancing rules remain in effect. Public Health Wales fully supports Welsh Government’s revised stay-at-home regulations.

"The message has not changed – anyone can get Novel Coronavirus, anyone can spread it. Stay home, protect the NHS, and save lives."