A TEENAGER has been arrested for suspected drugs offences after police found a quantity of white powder stored in an electricity substation.
Police in Ystrad Mynach also found a set of scales when they searched the 400,000 volt substation, which is surrounded by a fence.
They arrested a 19-year-old man from Cefn Hengoed on suspicion of possession of a Class-A controlled drug, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A; and acquire,use, or possess criminal property.
He has been released under investigation and Gwent Police have sent the white powder for testing.
A local resident said it was "beyond belief" that anyone would risk climbing over the wall into the substation to store the suspected drugs.
"This is absolutely crazy," the resident added. "There is a warning on the door about the danger of death – and a big steel fence with spikes."
