BANK Holiday Monday will signal the start of a warm and sunny week ahead in Gwent, with temperatures rising as high as 22C.
But unlike normal bank holidays, a trip to the seaside or a few days away is out of the question.
Wales' first minister Mark Drakeford has urged people to continue to follow the public health advice on staying at home and social distancing, warning that "new and tougher fines" would be issued to those who "repeatedly break" the rules.
Instead, people in Wales are asked to only exercise outdoors "locally" and safely, and the forecast for Monday suggests perfect conditions for a barbecue in the garden.
On Monday, temperatures could reach highs of 21C in parts of Monmouthshire, 20C in Caerphilly and Torfaen, 19C in Newport, and 18C in Blaenau Gwent.
And after a cloudier Tuesday across many parts of Gwent, sunny days will return later in the week, with temperatures climbing as high as 24C in inland areas by Friday.