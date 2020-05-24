GWENT MSs and MPs have joined politicians across south Wales in writing to International Airlines Group (IAG) and British Airways (BA) over fears hundreds – including those at BA’s Blackwood site – could lose their jobs.

BA announced last week that staff at its interiors plant at Hawtin Park will be included in a 45-day consultation process with hundreds of jobs on the line at Blackwood, as well as the maintenance facility at Cardiff Airport, which employs 650 people, and the avionic engineering site at Llantrisant.