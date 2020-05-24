GWENT MSs and MPs have joined politicians across south Wales in writing to International Airlines Group (IAG) and British Airways (BA) over fears hundreds – including those at BA’s Blackwood site – could lose their jobs.
BA announced last week that staff at its interiors plant at Hawtin Park will be included in a 45-day consultation process with hundreds of jobs on the line at Blackwood, as well as the maintenance facility at Cardiff Airport, which employs 650 people, and the avionic engineering site at Llantrisant.
On Friday, a letter signed by Gwent MPs Jess Morden, Chris Evans, Nick Smith, Ruth Jones and Gerald Jones, as well as MSs Rhianon Passmore and Jayne Bryant called the proposals “unethical and potentially unlawful”, echoing the sentiments of Unite leader Len McCluskey.
The letter – addressed to Willie Walsh of IAG and Alex Cruz of BA, reads: “Many of those at risk of redundancy are currently furloughed under the Job Retention Scheme, which was clearly designed to retain jobs, and for which BA is receiving funding.
READ MORE:
- Woman knocked unconscious at Rhymney war memorial
- Plans to curb council property investments unlikely to affect authorities in Wales
- Guard of honour for Monmouth Waitrose worker who died of cancer
“The current scheme also means meaningful consultation is impossible.
“IAG has entered this crisis with strong performance, with total revenue rising by 5.1 per cent to £25.5b in 2019 and operating profits of £2.6b.
“Many of us have been contacted by pilots, cabin crew and other BA staff who will be affected. We agree BA should immediately rescind the notices of redundancy and enter meaningful talks with Unite, GMB Union and BALPA (British Airline Pilots' Association) over these proposals.”
The letter also asks IAG and BA to clarify what changes to terms and conditions are being proposed, and how much money BA has received from the furlough scheme.
It adds: “The UK Government must act quickly to put in place a substantial wider support package that protects short term jobs and puts in place measures to support the transition to a green economy.”