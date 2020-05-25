A ROUND-UP of recent Gwent cases heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

MOHAMMED SHAFIQ HUSSAIN, 48, of Llanthewy Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cannabis in his blood in Park Place, Cardiff.

He was also fined £140 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

NICHOLAS ALLEN, 30, of Dol Yr Eos, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Senghenydd.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

STEPHEN PAUL LONG, 42, of Severn Sisters Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months and sentenced to a 15-month community order after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen, driving with no insurance, possessing amphetamine and cannabis.

He also has to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

MICHAEL KENYON, 23, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 15-month community order after he admitted allowing himself to be carried in a Mercedes taken without consent in Manchester and handling stolen goods, a laptop, in Newport.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and must pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

KYLE PETER BRYANT, 39, of Buchanan Close, Monmouth, was sentenced to a 15-month community order after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing cannabis and failing to surrender.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and must pay £85 costs and an £90 surcharge.

JEAN PATRICIA FRASER, 66, of Hatherleigh Road, Abergavenny, was sentenced to a 15-month community order after she admitted stealing meat and wine worth £27.47 from Aldi, public disorder and breaching a criminal behaviour order.

She must complete a 16-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was ordered to pay a £40 fine and a £90 surcharge.