HEALTHCARE firms can win up to £30,000 to develop digital technology to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Wales.

The Welsh Government has launched a new fund to trial technology that can monitor the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE), improve remote diagnosis of patients, and improve data collection.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted an urgent need for new digital technology to help us contain and respond to the virus," health minister Vaughan Gething said.

“This call to action could make a massive difference not only in our immediate response to the pandemic, but in our day-to-day health services."

The £150,000 Covid-19 Digital Solutions Fund is now accepting applications, and the best five-to-eight projects will each receive funding of up to £30,000 to develop their ideas.

These will be identified by a panel comprising NHS, Welsh Government, and industry representatives.

Rapid piloting stages will run throughout July and August, with a potential for the new technology to be rolled out from September.

The government has identified the following themes as offering the greatest challenge and potential impact:

Remote diagnosis and triage of patients

Optimising data collection and processing

Tracking, managing and reporting on PPE availability and usage

Remote citizen support and treatment

Mr Gething said the government had already received more than 180 offers of new ideas, products and services since the outbreak began.

“It is important we embrace digital technologies and use some of its potential to improve routine care," he said. “This call to action will help us evaluate the best options and their long-term value.”

Helen Northmore, from the Life Sciences Hub Wales, which will be co-ordinating the responses to the call to action, said: “Technology can help transform the way the NHS in Wales delivers healthcare services.

“This challenge fund is a perfect opportunity to test and develop technologies which offer the largest impact and best value solutions during coronavirus and beyond."

To apply, and to read the terms and conditions, visit www.sdi.click/coviddigital

The closing date for entries is Monday, June 8.