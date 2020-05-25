MUSIC fans across Gwent are encouraged to share their musical memories as part of a history project.

The Newport Rock Collecting project was due to be displayed at Newport Museum between July and October - but that is now up in the air due to the lockdown restrictions.

Oliver Blackmore, collection and engagement officer of Newport Museum, and Skindred and Dub War's Benji Webbe. Picture: Newport Museum and Heritage Service

As part of the project, Newport gigs have been relived as stories and memorabilia has been collected from shows between 1970 and 2010 to create an audio archive and exhibition to celebrate the city's commitment to bands, live music and rock music in general throughout this year and last.

The scheme has now launched the ability for anyone wishing to contribute to the audio archive to do so remotely. This means fans are now able to have their memories as part of the archive, which will be housed at the National Library of Wales and be part of the exhibition at Newport Museum – and they can be recorded from the comfort of the fan’s own home.

Some memorabilia donated to the collection from Benji Webbe. Picture: Newport Museum and Heritage Service

The project will accept and consider all recordings for the archive, whether it is done on professional recording equipment, dictaphone or a mobile phone.

Some of them will also be animated and screened as part of the moving image exhibits as well as being shared online.

Winding Snake Productions, Newport Museum, First Campus and the funders of the project at National Lottery Heritage Fund are currently working on how to provide the best experience possible in light of the current pandemic and restrictions. Winding Snake Productions created the project with support from the museum and First Campus.

Visit www.rockcollecting.co.uk/archive for more information.