A NEWPORT mum and boutique owner has donated baby gift bags to the Royal Gwent Hospital for women giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lauren James, owner of Ruby Lou’s Boutique, put together the bags full of essential items for expecting mothers from her own baby boutique – such as bibs, soft hairbrush, new-born clothes and more.

“I recently became a mum for the third time myself just before lockdown started, so I really do understand how people are feeling and not being able to show your baby to family and friends,” she added.

(Freya, Darcie and new-born Dolly-Mae with their mum. Credit: Nanny Jan's Photography)

“I have been speaking with lots of new mums who have told me how anxious they are feeling about going into hospital and just wanted to spread a little bit of happiness and positivity, and give back to our local community.

(All gift bags contain the same types of items)

(The gift boxes are for all genders)

“We have been so lucky to have been supported by so many of our local customers and all over the world. It is tricky juggling it all at home with the three children but I’m so thankful for the support we have received, as I really did think at first this may have been the end of my businesses.

“I have been really lucky”.