THERE will be highs of 22ºC across Gwent today with “plenty of sunshine on offer throughout the day”.

The Met Office says that today “will feel warmer than Sunday” and winds will be light despite the strong winds over the weekend.

It is expected to be warm and sunny across Gwent the entire week, with temperatures reaching 22ºC again on Friday and Saturday.

Forecast for your area – remember to stay at home this Bank Holiday.

Newport

It will peak at 21ºC today from 4pm till 5pm, with sunny spells throughout the day.

And the same is true of tomorrow, with the warm weather seeing temperatures spike at 20ºC in the late afternoon.

Caerphilly

It will peak at 20ºC from 3pm till 5pm, with sunny spells throughout.

Tuesday promises the same, hitting 20ºC again at around 4pm. Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Monmouthshire

It will peak at 22 ºC from 4pm till 5pm, with sunny spells throughout.

Tuesday sees highs of 21ºC from 5pm till 6pm, with some clouds in the late morning.

Read more:

Torfaen

It will peak at around 21ºC today, with sunny spells throughout.

Temperatures will peak at 20ºC on Tuesday, with some cloudy intervals.

Blaenau Gwent

Temperatures will peak at 20ºC and is sunny throughout the day.

Tuesday temperatures will reach a peak of 19ºC and is said to be cloudy.